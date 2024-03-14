Santokh Singh Sukh, father of actress Shehnaaz Gill, has surrendered his police security cover. This comes after the Punjab Police accused him of misusing the protection provided following threats he received. According to Zoom TV, Sukh stated, "I told them I didn't need their security as they were tarnishing my image." Earlier, cops had claimed that Singh was making inappropriate use of the security cover provided to him for his safety. Shehnaaz Gill’s Father Santokh Singh Sukh Accused by Punjab Police of Misusing Security Cover.

Santokh Singh Sukh Returns Security Cover

