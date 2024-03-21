Shivangi Joshi Sets Internet on Fire With Her Sexy Dance Moves to Viral 'Yimmy Yimmy' Track (Watch Video)

Daily soap bahu is a fab dancer and here's proof! Shivangi Joshi, known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is a social media favourite who regularly shares glimpses of her daily life with fans. Recently, she impressed fans with a captivating dance video to Jacqueline Fernadez's song "Yimmy Yimmy." In the clip, we see her dancing supremely well, and her expression during the performance adds another layer of entertainment. Check out the viral video below! Rajan Shahi Breaks Silence on Terminating Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe From YRKKH, Says 'If I Reveal their Secrets, There Will Be a Scandal’ (Watch Video)

Shivangi Joshi Impresses With Her Dance Moves

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

