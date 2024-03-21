Shivangi Joshi Sets Internet on Fire With Her Sexy Dance Moves to Viral 'Yimmy Yimmy' Track (Watch Video)

Shivangi Joshi recently set social media ablaze with a viral dance video. Grooving to 'Yimmy Yimmy,' she showcases impressive moves and expressions.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 21, 2024 09:19 AM IST

Daily soap bahu is a fab dancer and here's proof! Shivangi Joshi, known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is a social media favourite who regularly shares glimpses of her daily life with fans. Recently, she impressed fans with a captivating dance video to Jacqueline Fernadez's song "Yimmy Yimmy." In the clip, we see her dancing supremely well, and her expression during the performance adds another layer of entertainment. Check out the viral video below! Rajan Shahi Breaks Silence on Terminating Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe From YRKKH, Says 'If I Reveal their Secrets, There Will Be a Scandal’ (Watch Video)

Shivangi Joshi Impresses With Her Dance Moves

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Actress Shivangi Joshi Shivangi Joshi Shivangi Joshi Dance Video Shivangi Joshi Instagram Shivangi Joshi Video Yimmy Yimmy yrkkh
You might also like
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 21, 2024 09:19 AM IST

Daily soap bahu is a fab dancer and here's proof! Shivangi Joshi, known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is a social media favourite who regularly shares glimpses of her daily life with fans. Recently, she impressed fans with a captivating dance video to Jacqueline Fernadez's song "Yimmy Yimmy." In the clip, we see her dancing supremely well, and her expression during the performance adds another layer of entertainment. Check out the viral video below! Rajan Shahi Breaks Silence on Terminating Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe From YRKKH, Says 'If I Reveal their Secrets, There Will Be a Scandal’ (Watch Video)

Shivangi Joshi Impresses With Her Dance Moves

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Actress Shivangi Joshi Shivangi Joshi Shivangi Joshi Dance Video Shivangi Joshi Instagram Shivangi Joshi Video Yimmy Yimmy yrkkh
You might also like
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ruhi and Armaan Romance in the Holi Special Promo of Samridhii Shukla’s Show (Watch Video)
TV

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ruhi and Armaan Romance in the Holi Special Promo of Samridhii Shukla’s Show (Watch Video)
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Meet Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani, Who Will Be Playing Armaan and Ruhi; Duo to Start Shooting From THIS Date!
TV

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Meet Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani, Who Will Be Playing Armaan and Ruhi; Duo to Start Shooting From THIS Date!
Rajan Shahi Breaks Silence on Terminating Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe From YRKKH, Says 'If I Reveal their Secrets, There Will Be a Scandal’ (Watch Video)
TV

Rajan Shahi Breaks Silence on Terminating Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe From YRKKH, Says 'If I Reveal their Secrets, There Will Be a Scandal’ (Watch Video)
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ruhi and Armaan Romance in the Holi Special Promo of Samridhii Shukla’s Show (Watch Video)
TV

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ruhi and Armaan Romance in the Holi Special Promo of Samridhii Shukla’s Show (Watch Video)
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Meet Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani, Who Will Be Playing Armaan and Ruhi; Duo to Start Shooting From THIS Date!
TV

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Meet Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani, Who Will Be Playing Armaan and Ruhi; Duo to Start Shooting From THIS Date!
Rajan Shahi Breaks Silence on Terminating Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe From YRKKH, Says 'If I Reveal their Secrets, There Will Be a Scandal’ (Watch Video)
TV

Rajan Shahi Breaks Silence on Terminating Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe From YRKKH, Says 'If I Reveal their Secrets, There Will Be a Scandal’ (Watch Video)
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Garvita Sadhwani REPLACES Pratiksha Honmukhe As New Ruhi in Samridhii Shukla’s Show – Reports
TV

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Garvita Sadhwani REPLACES Pratiksha Honmukhe As New Ruhi in Samridhii Shukla’s Show – Reports
Google Trends Google Trends
Fed meeting
20K+ searches
Ratan Tata
20K+ searches
Finland
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma

  • PM Narendra Modi Showered With Flower Petals During His Roadshow in Kerala’s Palakkad (Watch Video)

  • Uttar Pradesh: To Avenge Daughter’s Death, Family Sets Her In-Laws’ House on Fire in Prayagraj, Two Burnt to Death; Horrific Video Surfaces

    • Google Trends Google Trends
    Fed meeting
    20K+ searches
    Ratan Tata
    20K+ searches
    Finland
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot