Renowned television actress Shivangi Joshi, known for her role in YRKKH, has fans across the country. A new video of the actress has surfaced online, showcasing her performance at a sangeet ceremony in Udaipur. The stunning actress set the stage on fire with her electrifying performance, grooving to the song “Sauda Khara Khara”. Check out the video below: Shivangi Joshi Is Such a Cutie in White, Shares Adorable Pics in Off-Shoulder Dress on Instagram!

Shivangi Joshi’s Dance At A Sangeet Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes TV (@etimes_tv)

