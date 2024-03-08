It is difficult for the Soni family as sisters Dolly and Amandeep are no more. In a shocking turn of events, actor Dolly Sohi passed away earlier this morning after a battle with cervical cancer. This news comes hours after her sister Amandeep Sohi, who was also a popular TV actor, breathed her last on March 7 after being diagnosed with jaundice. The actresses' brother, Mannu Soni, recently informed IndiaToday, that his sisters were both admitted to Apollo Hospital in Mumbai. Dolly Sohi Dies at 48 After Battle With Cervical Cancer; Actress Was Popular for Her Role in Jhanak

Amandeep Sohi and Dolly Sohi no more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Sohi (@dolly_sohi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)