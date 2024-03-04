Showtime is the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series that features Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Khandelwal among others. Ahead of the series’ premiere on the OTT platform, a scene depicting Emraan and Mouni sharing a steamy kiss, has taken the internet by storm. Shared by Bollywood Hungama, the video clip showcases Emraan's character declaring Mouni's character as 'irreplaceable'. The video clip ends with Emraan and Mouni sharing a lip-lock as he tells her ‘now gimme that kiss!’. Showtime Trailer: Karan Johar’s Upcoming Series Starring Emraan Hashmi, and Mouni Roy Is Based on ‘Nepotism’; Show to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar From March 8 (Watch Video).

Emraan Hashmi And Mouni Roy’s Kissing Scene In Showtime

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)

