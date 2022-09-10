Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar has announced a new fiction series titled Showtime. Dropping promo video, which gives glimpses of several hit Bollywood movies being screened in theatre, he reveals that Showtime will debut on Disney+ Hotstar. Sharing video on Instagram, he mentioned in the caption, “A drama series, brings forward all the off-screen fights for the power that runs the show.” Mahabharat Series in the Works at Disney+ Hotstar, Announcement Made at D23 Expo.

Watch Promo Of Showtime Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)