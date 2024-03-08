Emraan Hashmi's web series Showtime finally started streaming today, March 8. Critics hold varied opinions, but viewers seem greatly impressed. Many praise the performances of its stellar cast, especially Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy, for their performances. They applaud the series's excellent execution and shedding light on Bollywood's darker aspects. Check what they're saying below! Showtime Review: Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy's Series is Snappy But Not Spunky Enough! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Showtime Twitter Review

Top Class Acting!

Top Class Acting by #EmraanHashmi in #ShowTime. What a performance 👏👏👏 Steal the show with his strong presence. Dialogue delivry 🔥🔥 He shiens once again. Series reveal the dark secrets of bollywood ⚡ 2nd Part will be out in june. Waiting 😍 @DisneyPlusHS @emraanhashmi pic.twitter.com/7cpvZaepgW — Rajat Agrawal 📈 (@rajatag16) March 8, 2024

Powerful Performer!

With #Showtime, #EmraanHashmi proves his mettle as a powerful performer yet again. His portrayal of film producer Raghu Khanna in this exciting drama series is an absolute delight to watch on screen! pic.twitter.com/Z1oYSAZA6e — Bharti Dubey (@bharatidubey) March 8, 2024

Stellar Performance By Stellar Star Cast!

Kudos to the cast of #SHOWTIME for delivering a stellar performance in this thought-provoking series. The exploration of nepotism in the entertainment world is both relevant and brilliantly executed. Gripping from start to finish! #EmraanHashmi #RajeevKhandelwal ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Xgpkxgdcam — Anshuman Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@Anshuman1104) March 8, 2024

Mouni Roy Is So Damn Good!

Speechless, u were so different n damn good in the show. Just can't get over from ur @Roymouni character mon 😭 u were flawless. U made us feel the emotions n pain of #YasminAli. U were absolutely perfect in every scene n ofc ur looks>>>> 🤌🏻❤️#MouniRoy #ShowTime pic.twitter.com/nqHa6Qiz2f — ⁠❥ LostInLove 💫🦋 (@AgaarTumSathHo) March 8, 2024

Fun Watch!

Its show time babyyyyyy He is back to steal your heart with an amazing series Raghu Khanna What a perfect performance you have given It was fun to watch it @emraanhashmi Guys Go and watch #Showtime on DisneyPlusHS 🔥🔥😍 :#EmraanHashmi #ShowtimeOnHotstar #ShowtimeReview pic.twitter.com/0qhUm5XVPD — Emraan sir's Fan Jhanvi 💓😋 (@Jhanvi005) March 8, 2024

Showtime Trailer

