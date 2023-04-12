TV star Shraddha Arya penned an apology note after she was slammed by netizens for criticising recent video of Dalai Lama interacting and 'kissing' a child at Buddhist event. The actress in now-deleted post had slammed the Tibetan spiritual leader. "An act has been condemned. Not any community, religion or place," a part of Kundali Bhagya star's apology read. Kundali Bhagya Fame Anjum Fakih Drops a Loved-Up Pic with Boyfriend Rohit, Calls Him ‘Healer of Her Deepest Scars’ (View Post).

Shraddha Arya Apologises:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

Watch Dalai Lama's Viral Video:

