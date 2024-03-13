Arora Sisters of Kundali Bhagya need no introduction in Indian television. The beloved TV sister duo has always set 'sibling goals' with their adorable bond, and they have showcased it yet again. Shraddha Arya, aka Preeta, recently reunited with her on-screen sister Shrishti, played by Anjum Fakih. The duo's reunion was joyous as they pouted and posed together. While Shraddha Arya was dressed in a stylish black sleeveless outfit, Anjum kept it casual with a multi-coloured top. Check out their photos below! Shraddha Arya Wows in Serene Baby Pink Saree for Zee Rishtey Awards 2024 (View Pics)

Shraddha Arya's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

