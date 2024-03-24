Shraddha Arya took to Instagram to share heartwarming glimpses from her husband Rahul Nagal's birthday celebration. The pictures showcase the happy couple posing playfully on a scooter, along with enjoying a relaxed gathering with loved ones at a restaurant. While Shraddha kept the caption short and sweet, their beaming smiles speak volumes about the joyous occasion. It seems they had a wonderful 'little birthday celebration' filled with love and laughter. Shraddha Arya Shares Pics From Her Cosy Birthday Celebration With Hubby Rahul Nagal (View Post).

