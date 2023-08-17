TV star Shraddha Arya who celebrates her birthday today (August 17) gave fans a glimpse into her birthday celebration and it's not what you think. In the pics shared on Insta, the actress could be seen in her comfy nightwear cuddling with her hubby Rahul Nagpal and playing with a shark's soft toy. However, we also get to see a letter and flowers gifted to her by her man. Check it out.Shraddha Arya Dances in Saree at Friend’s Wedding Festivity; Watch Kundali Bhagya Actress Grooving to Bollywood Classics at the Event – VIDEO

Shraddha Arya Shares Pics On Insta:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)