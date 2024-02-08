Sidharth Shukla's sudden passing stunned the nation. Following his demise, his loved ones, especially fans, kept close ties with his family, notably his mother Rita and friend Shehnaaz Gill. Today, on February 8, Sidharth Shukla's supporters honour his mother, Rita Shukla's birthday. Twitter buzzed with #SidharthShukla and #HBDRitaMaa hashtags, flooding timelines with heartfelt messages. One fan hailed Rita Shukla as an inspiration, citing her resilience after losing her son. "She's a beacon of strength," they wrote. Check out some tweets below! Sidharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Fans Pay Emotional Tribute to the Late Actor and Bigg Boss 13 Winner (Watch Video).

Sidharth Shukla Fans Celebrate His Mother's Birthday

Be Like RITA MAA👑



Whenever You Lose Hope In Life, Always Remember There Is A Old Mother Who Lost A Young STAR Child But She Still Stood Like Mountain & Faced All !! If SHE Can Do, YOU Can Too 🙌💯🔥



HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAA👑❤🙏#HBDRitaMaa #BiggBoss16 #SidharthShukla #SidHearts pic.twitter.com/A0JrN66EwK— ᴄᴀᴘᴛᴀɪɴ (@Cap_X_Edits) February 8, 2023

Sidharth talking about Rita Aunty was one of the most wholesome times in BB13.

The bond which Sid and Rita Aunty shared was beyond imaginations 🥺

Rita Aunty, U r the most strongest woman we have seen.#HBDRitaMaa #RitaMaa

#SidharthShuklapic.twitter.com/HAKpBHwzrK— 𝑲𝒐𝒎𝒂𝒍 ✨🐾 (@KomalxCreations) February 8, 2023

