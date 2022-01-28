The makers of Space Force: Season 2 have dropped the trailer of the upcoming series that’s all set to be streamed on Netflix. The trailer focuses how Steve Carell, who plays the role of General Naird, and his team are back in the game to prove their worth to a new administration. The trailer also features John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O Yang among others.

Watch The Trailer Of Space Force: Season 2 Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)