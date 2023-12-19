Netflix offers a sneak peek into Johan Renck's upcoming sci-fi drama, Spaceman, featuring Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, and Paul Dano. Set to premiere on March 1, 2024, the film follows astronaut Jakub (Sandler) on a solitary research mission to the solar system's edge. Discovering potential turmoil in his marriage upon return, Jakub seeks reconciliation with his wife Lenka (Mulligan), aided by a mysterious ancient creature named Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano). The film, also starring Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini, promises a captivating tale of cosmic exploration and personal redemption. Adam Sandler Opens Up on Why He Likes to Work in Projects That Run High on Comedy.

Spaceman First Look Video

