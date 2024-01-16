The trailer for Netflix's space drama Spaceman, featuring Adam Sandler, was dropped on January 16. Sander plays an astronaut named Jakub, who embarks on a solo mission to the edge of the solar system and later finds himself stranded there. The film aims to explore the themes of loneliness and survival. Spaceman stars Adam Sandler, Paul Dano, and Carey Mulligan. The film is helmed by Johan Renk, and Channing Tatum is the producer for Spaceman. Spaceman First Look: Adam Sandler Faces Cosmic Crisis in This Sci-Fi Drama, Netflix Announces March 2024 Premiere (Watch Video).

Check Out the Trailer for Spaceman Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)