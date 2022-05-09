Anupamaa is one of the most loved serial on TV right now. Well now, as per the current plot, the show is seeing Rupali Ganguly's Anupama all set to marry Gaurav Khanna's Anuj. However, seems like internet is not pleased with it and so have started trending 'Stop Ruining Anupama'. Right from Anupama's super simple bride's mehendi design, Baa's glimpse in the heena to Vanraj's interference, netizens are upset and how. Have a look. Anupama – Namaste America First Promo Out! Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey’s Spinoff Series to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hmm

STOP RUINING ANUPAMA Really feel bad for Rupa https://t.co/AdrdB3Wew7 — Mk Mishra (@MkMishra03) May 9, 2022

Well...

women write for your show right? Despite writing how cruel Baa was in the prequel, you still honour her by having her represented on both Anu & Anuj's hands? These are the social msgs y'all want to send @ketswalawalkar ? To keep honouring abusers? STOP RUINING ANUPAMA#Anupamaa — 𝕊𝕂🪷 (@Feminist_Radha) May 9, 2022

We See

Do the makers even keep a track of earlier episodes or they follow new episode, new story format ??!!#Anupamaa STOP RUINING ANUPAMA + — A D I T I | Ladke waale🥰 (@_aiiakre_) May 9, 2022

Lol

Isse accha family tree toh main bachpan me banati thi 🥲🤣 STOP RUINING ANUPAMA pic.twitter.com/T6IPj4Ws2b — Disha 🤓 (@maanmyheart) May 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)