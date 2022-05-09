Anupamaa is one of the most loved serial on TV right now. Well now, as per the current plot, the show is seeing Rupali Ganguly's Anupama all set to marry Gaurav Khanna's Anuj. However, seems like internet is not pleased with it and so have started trending 'Stop Ruining Anupama'. Right from Anupama's super simple bride's mehendi design, Baa's glimpse in the heena to Vanraj's interference, netizens are upset and how. Have a look. Anupama – Namaste America First Promo Out! Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey’s Spinoff Series to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

