Succession Season 3 has finally arrived and it has left fans with mixed emotions. Kendall Roy and Jeremy Strong are in opposite places which has made netizens go mad. That's not it, as right from Logan (Brian Cox) tagging himself more cruel and manipulative to Tom (Matthew MacFayden) on the verge of being good or bad for Shiv,  Succession Season 3 finale episdoe was full of twists. Check out the first reactions of fans here.

Haha!

Lol

Observation Ha!

Yus!

Indeed!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)