After four long seasons, it looks like Succession did stick the landing in its series finale as the general consensus has fans calling it the "greatest show of the last decade." Reacting to the "tragic" battle for the crown of Waytar Royco between the Roy siblins, fans are left emotional watching the fates of Kendall Roy, Shiv Roy and Roman Roy unfold. Here are the reactions to the series finale of Succession. Succession Season 4 Episode 10: The Roy Siblings are at Odds With Each Other in This Promo For the Series Finale of Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin's HBO Drama (Watch Video).

Earth-Shatteringly Good!

you know when an episode of tv is so good and earthshattering you're just walking around your house in silence like this that's how i feel about succession finale tonight pic.twitter.com/hCJmS0bgNC — Bojana (@burekprincess) May 29, 2023

Tragic...

A Perfect Performance!

i do think jeremy strong cemented kendall roy in television history tonight– there was never a moment his performance wasn’t full throttle perfect. even his quiet moments always held the intensity of every other actor on the screen all at once. pic.twitter.com/jaWyyaVaeb — jay | succession spoilers (@kendallhosseini) May 29, 2023

Worth It!

watching the siblings play like little kids in their mom's kitchen vs watching the last 20 minutes of the finale #succession pic.twitter.com/YBZElinLL8 — maria (@klerolajn) May 29, 2023

Short-Lived Happiness...

this happiness was so short lived oh im gonna be sick #succession pic.twitter.com/oIb49nmHRW — kie (@criminalplaza) May 29, 2023

True That...

Kendall, Rome and Shiv are never going to talking to eachother again #Succession pic.twitter.com/7vQ4bbqqWl — R is obsessing over Barbie (@amastermind24) May 29, 2023

Won't Deny…!!!

this shot, i am screaming into a pillow #Succession pic.twitter.com/OxQy24qHfV — holly 🌙 (@hollylottie88) May 29, 2023

Hilarious But True!

that hour and a half of succession pic.twitter.com/E6qOVTpkJ5 — grace (@amandayoungdyke) May 29, 2023

Any Comments?

This one is Hilarious...

"we're bullshit. it's all fucking nothing" is the thesis for the entirety of #SuccessionHBO #succession pic.twitter.com/CRKHGzjoRg — waystar studios intern (@zxratv) May 29, 2023

