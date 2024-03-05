Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma tied the knot on March 2. The couple, who have been in a relationship for more than a decade, married at Jaipur’s Chomu Palace. The renowned television actress shared a few pictures with Karan on Instagram from their special day, and the duo is seen exuding love and joy. From their wedding attire to the décor and the priceless moments captured during the rituals, these pictures of the newly married couple look straight out of a fairytale. Surbhi Chandna Marries Karan Sharma! Video From Ishqbaaz Actress’ Jaipur Wedding Ceremony Goes Viral – WATCH.

Surbhi Chandna And Karan Sharma Wedding Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

