Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with Karan Sharma on March 2, delighting fans with unseen glimpses on Instagram. Recently, she shared photos from their wedding's closing party, showcasing them in glamorous attire, dancing together joyfully. Surbhi expressed the event's significance, reminiscing about their first dance as spouses. Their fathers toasted the couple while Karan's friends humorously roasted him. Surbhi's friends performed a special skit, filling the hall with cheers and laughter. She cheered them loudly, losing her voice, jesting about sounding like a different person. ‘Worst Airline Award Goes to Vistara’: TV Actor Surbhi Chandna Accuses Vistara Airline of ‘Mental Harassment’ at Mumbai Airport.

Surbhi Chandna's Instagram Post

