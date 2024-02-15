Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are to wed in March 2024! After 13 years together, the couple celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a roka ceremony in Goa last September. Surbhi shared a glimpse of the joyous occasion on Instagram, featuring heartfelt moments with family and traditional rituals. The video showcases both families celebrating the beautiful union with dancing, laughter and a traditional roka ceremony performed by elders. Check it out. Surbhi Chandna Officially Announces Marriage With Longtime Beau Karan Sharma With Cutesy Post on Insta (View Pics).

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma Roka Ceremony:

