Surbhi Chandna, set to wed her longtime partner Karan Sharma, is celebrating her upcoming nuptials with a bachelorette party! After keeping their relationship private for 13 years, the couple recently announced their wedding. Coming back to her bachelorette bash, Chandna's Ishqbaaz co-stars Shrenu Parikh and Mansi Srivastava took to their Instagram stories and shared glimpses from the fab bash. Have a look at the sneak peek below. Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma Share Beautiful Moments From Their Roka Ceremony in Goa on Insta (Watch Video).

Surbhi Chandna's Bachelorette Party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Telly Talk (@tellytalkindia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)