Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna recently tied the knot with her beau Karan Sharma at Chomu Palace Hotel near Jaipur, Rajasthan. Surbhi's wedding is making waves on social media. Her bridal entry stole the spotlight as she walked down the aisle, singing a sweet song for Karan. In the viral video, she dazzles, dancing to the mandap while Karan smiles. He rushes to embrace her, creating a heartwarming moment. Surbhi Chandna Marries Karan Sharma! Video From Ishqbaaz Actress’ Jaipur Wedding Ceremony Goes Viral – WATCH.

Surbhi Chandna Sings Fro Karan Sharma

