Popular TV actress Surbhi Chandna, known for her roles in Naagin 5, Ishqbaaz, and Sherdil Shergill, recently announced her wedding to longtime beau Karan Sharma. However, before their upcoming March wedding, Surbhi is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Accused of seeking free wedding attire, designer Ayush Kejriwal leaked chats with Surbhi's team on Reddit. The video revealed Surbhi's team requesting clothes with a promise of social media credit. Ayush declined, calling it absurd and questioning why, if she could afford a lavish palace wedding, she couldn't pay for her clothes. The controversy has since gone viral. Surbhi Chandna Announces Wedding with Longtime Boyfriend Karan Sharma After 13 Years of Dating, Shares Cute Announcement Post on Insta (View Pics).

Check Out The Viral Video Of Surbhi's Team Requesting Free Outfits Here

