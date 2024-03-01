The pre-wedding festivities of Surbhi Chandna have kickstarted with mehndi ceremony. In viral pics and videos doing rounds online, the TV star could be seen looking pretty in green attire for her heena ceremony alongside her man, Karan Sharma. The rituals are happening in Jaipur. The bride-to-be and groom look stunning posing for the cam in desi attires. We totally love the jewellery worn by Chandna for her mehndi festivity. Check it out! Surbhi Chandna Enjoys Bachelorette Party With Her Girl Gang Ahead Of Her Wedding (Watch Video).

'Royal Couple'

Royal couple vibes ✨️ #Sukar ke mehendi ceremony shuru hogya . Surbhi with that nose pin , makeover and all oh my god khoobsurat , jiju bohut handsome lg rhe h 😍 😭😭 nazar na lage 🧿#Sukar #SurbhiChandna #KaranSharma #SuKarDaVyaah pic.twitter.com/rg5Ojdz1oV — Dr.ᴀʙɪɴᴀʏᴀ (@Abinaya24_) March 1, 2024

'Finally'

'OMG'

OMG! yrr I can't take My eyes of them #SuKar ❤️😍 khitni Khubsoorat lag rahi hai really I'm so emotional 🥹✨ Kishi Ki Nazar na lage my SuKar Babies ko.....💛🥰#SurbhiChandna #KaranSharma #SuKarDaVyaah @SurbhiChandna pic.twitter.com/eGqN6B2qfL — Dɪᴠʏᴀ💫( Fᴀɴ Aᴄᴄᴏᴜɴᴛ ) (@always_surbhic) March 1, 2024

