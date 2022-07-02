Surbhi Tiwari, popularly known for her roles in TV shows such as Shagun, Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka among others, has reportedly filed an FIR at Versova police station on June 20. She has filed a case of domestic violence against her husband Praveen Kumar Sinha and her in-laws. In an interview to ETimes, the actress stated, “Praveen told me that he would not give me a divorce and that I could move the court for it. I have now decided to take the legal route against them. I will soon file for divorce.” Charu Asopa Shares Cryptic Post Amidst Divorce Rumours With Husband Rajeev Sen.

Actress Surbhi Tiwari’s Marriage In Trouble

Surbhi Tiwari, who was last seen in Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, has accused Praveen and his family of violence and intimidationhttps://t.co/F5ECN9H9Jj — ETimes TV (@ETimesTV) July 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)