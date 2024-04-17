Amidst the ongoing "toxic environment" accusations, Sylvester Stallone took to his social media to share an update from the second season of his Paramount+ series Tulsa King. A few weeks back, a casting agency named Catrett Locke Casting announced they were parting ways with Tulsa King after Sylvester Stallone and an unnamed director were accused of creating a "toxic environment" by derogatory comments about the background actors. It was reported that the actors were mocked for their appearances. On April 15, the 77-year-old cinema icon chose not to address the situation and made an Instagram post notifying his fans that he was back on the sets shooting for the show. Sharing the pictures, Sylvester wrote, "Ringing the Bell on location for TULSA KING part two." Sylvester Stallone Accused of Creating ’Toxic Environment' on Tulsa King 2 Sets; Casting Agency Quits Following Allegations.

