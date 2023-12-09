Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nargis Fakhri and Divya Agarwal play the leading roles in EPIC ON’s show Tatlubaaz. The entertainer, which premiered on November 25, has surpassed one million streams in one week. The makers of the show took to social media and announced that Tatlubaaz has garnered immense love, accumulating 1.5 million streams within a week's time. This thrilling series, loaded with suspense and cunning maneuvers, marks the OTT debuts of Nargis and Dheeraj. Tatlubaaz Actress Nargis Fakhri Spices Things Up, Reveals How Her Character Leverages Sensuality for a Thrilling Edge.

Tatlubaaz Streams In One Week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EPIC ON (@theepicon)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)