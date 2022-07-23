Zack Snyder is all set to return to the DC universe, but not in a way you would expect. The director of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice will guest star as himself in the 365th episode of Teen Titans Go! Announced during Cartoon Network's Comic Con panel, the episode will feature the Teen Titans finding a director for the show's 365th episode, and enter Zack Snyder. The episode will premiere on Cartoon Network this fall. Zack Snyder Birthday Special: From Flash Reversing Time to Batman Warehouse Fight, 6 Best Sequences From the Justice League Director’s Films!

