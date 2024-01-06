Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, the adorable couple, delighted fans by sharing charming snapshots from a friend's wedding in Goa on Instagram. Dressed in traditional attire, the lovebirds posed romantically, exchanging smiles and meaningful glances. Tejasswi captioned the photos with, "Romanticising my life again." Take a peek at the heartwarming moments below! Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra Lock Lips in Temptation Island India; Photos Go Viral!

