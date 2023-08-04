Tejasswi Prakash seems to be obsessed with the much-talked Barbie movie and her latest Instagram reel echoes the same. Well, as the Bigg Boss winner took to IG and dropped a cute vide of herself lip-syncing to Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice's "Barbie World" song. In the clip, the actress could be seen getting her makeup done and lip-syncing to the viral track. "Catching the feels," she captioned the post. Tejasswi Prakash Oozes Glam in Lavender Bralette and Matching Pants! Naagin 6 Actress Shares Pics on Instagram.

Tejasswi Prakash Lip-Syncs to "Barbie World":

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)