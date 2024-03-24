Tejasswi Prakash is gearing up for Holi in high spirits! The Naagin actress took to her social media and shared vibrant glimpses of herself playfully indulging in pre-festival colours. Dressed in a striking black and white dress, Tejasswi added a colourful touch by smearing colours on the paparazzi as well, wishing them a happy Holi. It seems like Holi might be Tejasswi's favourite festival, and her infectious enthusiasm is sure to get fans excited about the celebrations! Tejasswi Prakash Amps Up Her Style Quotient in Off-White Sleeveless Top Paired with Brown Faux Leather Mini Skirt (View Pics).

Tejasswi Prakash Celebrates Holi 2024

Seems Like Tejasswi Prakash Loves Holi

