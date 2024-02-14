Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, who never hold back in showing love for each other, are celebrating this year's Valentine's Day in the most beautiful way. Earlier, Karan Kundrra shared a cute post on his Instagram wishing his partner on the special day. Now Tejasswi has shared a post featuring a series of pictures from the couple's Valentine's Day celebrations. Sharing the pictures, Tejasswi also penned an adorable message for her Valentine Karan. Tejasswi also added a cute tip for all the couples out there and also for someone finding love. ‘For the Simplicity You Bring to My Chaotic Life,’ Karan Kundrra Wishes Tejasswi Prakash on Valentine’s Day With Cute Post.

Tejasswi Prakash Wishes Her Valentine Karan Kundrra:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

