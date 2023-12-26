Tejasswi Prakash, the TV sensation, embraced the holiday spirit, offering a peek into her Christmas festivities on Instagram. Adorned in a stylish black and white patterned jumper, complemented by black pants and a matching beanie, she radiated cozy vibes. Posing cheerfully next to a grand Christmas tree adorned with gifts, her caption, 'Merry Christmas,' accompanied the post, spreading warmth and joy among her followers. Temptation Island India: Tejasswi Prakash Joins BF Karan Kundrra on the Show, ‘Love Knows No Boundaries’ Says Naagin 6 Actress.

See Tejasswi Prakash's Christmas Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)