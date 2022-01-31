Tejasswi Prakash is declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 15. Salman Khan announced her victory and the actress could not keep calm. She beat Pratik Sehajpal and turned the champion. As soon as this news broke online, fans of Teja were over the moon and showered love on her via congratulatory messages. Check it out. Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Tejasswi Prakash Lifts the Winner’s Trophy, Beats Pratik Sehajpal.

Yay!

Indeed!

Wow!

Yussss!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)