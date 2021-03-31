John David Washington, Robert Pattinson starrer Tenet is Christopher Nolan's latest directorial to hit theatres last year. Now Tenet fans in India has a lot to cheer for as the sci-fi actioner is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Earlier, the streaming giant announced the news that Christopher Nolan film is coming to the platform on March 31 and as it is available out there they confirmed its presence on Amazon Prime Video with yet another tweet.

Check Out Amazon Prime Video's Official Tweet Below:

Tenet, use it carefully. It will open the right doors but the wrong ones too.#TenetOnPrime: https://t.co/BPteO2P6FO - watch now pic.twitter.com/hoEPvbrZjW — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 31, 2021

