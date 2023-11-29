Netflix has released the latest poster for Zoya Akhtar’s coming-of-age film The Archies, featuring Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan as Veronica, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, and others. Interestingly, the poster, which shows Suhana, Agastya, and Khushi sharing a drink with separate straws is an exact replica of Archie Comics. Have a look here! The Archies: Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's Picture Perfect Postcard Melts Hearts!

The Archies New Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Archies On Netflix (@thearchiesonnetflix)

Archie Comic Book Cover

Archies Comics Book Cover (Photo Credits: livejournal.com)

