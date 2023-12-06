Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, a new Indian English-language teen musical comedy film. is all set to release for the audience. This movie brings to life the characters from Archie comics. The cast includes Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda, portraying members of the fictional music band, The Archies. Set in 1960s India, the film follows Archie and his friends through romantic escapades, enduring friendships, and the looming threat of losing their cherished park to developer. The Archies will start streaming on Netflix from December 7, 2023. The Archies Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Streaming Date – All You Need to Know About Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor's Film.

Watch The Archies Trailer

