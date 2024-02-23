The Boys, a popular Prime Video anti-superhero series adapted from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic, is back with a new season. The Boys Season 4 kicks off on June 13 with three episodes, followed by a weekly release, culminating in the season finale on July 18. This fourth season boasts a total of eight episodes. Today is Homelander's birthday, which Prime Video celebrated by unveiling a poster and announcing the release date for the upcoming season. The Boys S4: Antony Starr’s Homelander and Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher Signal Their Menacing Return for 2024 in New Posters.

The Boys Season 4 Premiere Date Announced

Break out the fuckin confetti pic.twitter.com/HEWZLxsyL9 — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) February 22, 2024

Prime Video's X Post

Break out the confetti. The Boys Season 4 premieres June 13. pic.twitter.com/Bt6dtwirhK — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) February 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)