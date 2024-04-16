The makers of the upcoming thriller series The Broken News 2 unveiled the official trailer on Tuesday, April 16. The almost 2-minute 30-second trailer sees Radha Bhargava, portrayed by Shriya Pilgaonkar, clash with Dipankar Sanyal, portrayed by Jaideep Ahlawat. In the upcoming drama series, Sonali Bendre's character leads Awaaaz Bharti against Jaideep Ahlawat's channel, Josh 24x7. Ahlawat's channel dominates with sensationalist news. The clash promises gripping drama as these media giants vie for supremacy, offering audiences a thrilling narrative of power struggles and ideological clashes. Directed by Vinay Wakul, The Broken News 2 premieres on ZEE5 on May 3. Jewel Thief: Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat to Star in Siddharth Anand's Action Thriller for Netflix - Reports.

Watch The Broken News 2 Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)