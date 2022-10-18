The Crown Season 5 is all set to premiere on Netflix on November 9. The new season would feature Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II and Dominic West as Charles, Prince of Wales. The makers have dropped new posters of the leads ahead of its trailer launch, which is on October 20. One of the captions of the posts reads, “A house divided. Watch the trailer for Season 5 of The Crown this Thursday.” The Crown Season 5 First Look: Netflix Introduces a Brand New Cast Featuring Elizabeth Debicki As Princess Diana (View Pics).

A stellar lineup for a new season. Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. pic.twitter.com/6Dw7AS6vBU — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 17, 2022

A house divided. Watch the trailer for Season 5 of The Crown this Thursday. pic.twitter.com/wde65vz6cY — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 17, 2022

