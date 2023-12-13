Critically acclaimed show The Crown is coming to an end, with the final part of the season 6. Part 1 of Peter Morgan's series showed the final days and the death of Princess Diana, while the upcoming Part 2 is expected to shift gears and focus more on the happier times of the British royal family. Netflix has already already aired the first part of the sixth and the final season of the series. The first four episodes of the first part of the sixth season premiered on November 16, the popular historical drama is returning with the second part which will be released on December 14, 2023 at 3 am on Netflix. The Crown Season 6 Part 2: From 'Kate Middleton' Ramp Walk to 'Prince William and Prince Harry' Bonding, Check Out First Stills of Next Edition; Netflix Series To Return On December 14 (View Pics).

Check Out the Trailer of the Crown: Season 6 Part 2:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)