Amazon Prime has delighted fans with announcing release dates for several eagerly awaited series. From the highly anticipated Mirzapur Season 3 to the charming return of Panchayat S3, these renewals by the streaming platform have brought joy to OTT lovers everywhere. Check out the release dates of the popular shows here. Amazon Prime Releases: From Bhumi Pednekar's Daldal and Anil Kapoor's Subedaar to Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae, Check Out the List of Series and Movies Here.

Mirzapur Season 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Bandish Bandits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Panchayat S3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Suzhal S2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Paatal Lok S2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Family Man S3

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)