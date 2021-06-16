After the great success of The Family Man season 2, now the curiosity has been shifted to the third season of the mystery thriller. Well, talking on the same lines, actor Sharad Kelkar who plays Arvind on the show took to Twitter and asked fans about what they want to see in The Family Man Season 3. And well, fans did not keep mum. The Family Man 2 is created by Raj and DK and sees Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni in key roles. Here are the fan theories.

Oh!

It can be on the how China and Pakistan and trying to corner India... so much material to work on it... — Abhijit Baruah (@ABaruah) June 16, 2021

Really?

Season 3 mei jab Suchi aur Arvind London jaye, toh wahan pe they accidentally meet Sameer. Then Sameer mistakes you for Srikant. Thereby capturing you both as hostages. Srikant comes to rescue you both, heavy firing happens & at last Arvind puts his life in danger to save Suchi — Srikant Talpade (@SrikantTweetz) June 16, 2021

Well...

kidnap suchi and go to maldives ( flavor of the season) let shrikant come, have a holiday first and then declare a war against you. let mrs basu sponsor the trip. — Jitendra జితేంద్ర (@hydbadshah) June 16, 2021

Are The Makers Listening?

- Plz don't make Aravind sleeper cell types terrorist reveal @ later point...tht wil b betrayal of audience 🙏 - what happened to 200 kgs missing C4? & badi chidiya? - Have Chellam sir somehow Chellam sir is future of Srikant...maybe he can learn 4m him hw 2 b better #Familyman2 — Anurag Solanki (@solurocks) June 16, 2021

Nice!

Your role should be more substantial...layers of your relation with the Lady friend should be explored. The audience need to be comfortable with that relation (Has to be well written ). — Dr Ruchi Anand (@DrRuchiAnand3) June 16, 2021

Haha!

Chellam sir joins Suchi and Arvind in London #checkmate — Akshay Patwari (@aks_p123) June 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)