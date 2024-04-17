The upcoming fourth episode of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show deals with the dynamic duo of Vicky and Sunny Kaushal. The promo hints at a hilarious banter between the Kaushal brothers and Kapil Sharma, with Kapil teasing Sunny about his rumoured relationship with Sharvari Wagh. Vicky adds to the laughter by sharing amusing childhood stories about Sunny, including a memorable incident where Sunny fell into a gutter. This episode promises to highlight the strong bond and humour-filled camaraderie between the Kaushal brothers, making it a must-watch for show fans. Vicky Kaushal Flaunts His Muscles During Intense Workout Session for Chhava and It Will Motivate You To Hit the Gym (View Pic).