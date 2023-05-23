The Idol just had its big premiere take place at the Cannes Film Festival and the word of mouth around the series has been positive. Getting a five-minute standing ovation at the event, creator Sam Levinson was overwhelmed with emotions as he was seen tearing up alongside the Weeknd with Lily-Rose Depp seen comforting him. Cannes 2023: Lily-Rose Depp's The Idol Gets Five-Minute Standing Ovation at the Prestigious Event (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video:

Sam Levinson is so choked up he can barely speak after the premiere of “The Idol” at Cannes pic.twitter.com/I5UE4aA0v5 — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 22, 2023

