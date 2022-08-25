The makers of The Kapil Sharma Show have finally dropped the promo of the same and it's hilarious! The video sees old teammates Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh reuniting along with news ones namely Srishty Rode, Gaurav Dubey, among others. Well, the TKSS ream also unveiled the release date of the show, which happens to be September 10 at 9.30 PM. The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma Gets Stylish Makeover For New Season of His Show (View Pic).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

