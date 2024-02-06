Sudiptio Sen's controversial film The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma, faced criticism for its plot upon its theatrical release on May 5, 2023. After eight months, the film is set to premiere digitally on Zee5 on February 16, 2024. Director Sudipto Sen had earlier revealed the challenges of securing an OTT streaming partner due to industry dissatisfaction with the film's success. The movie follows Shalini Unnikrishnan's journey as a woman who converted to Islam, aspiring to become a nurse, but fell victim to extremist Muslims in her college, ultimately joining the Islamic State and getting imprisoned in Afghanistan. The Kerala Story Movie Review: Adah Sharma's Film is a Badly-Accented Propaganda With Very Ulterior Motives (LatestLY Exclusive).

The Kerala Story OTT Release Confirmed

