Netflix has dropped the first trailer for The Kitchen, Daniel Kaluuya's directorial debut, co-directed with Kibwe Tavares. Set in a dystopian future London, the film explores a drastic wealth gap with the eradication of social housing. Focused on The Kitchen, a resilient community refusing eviction, the story follows Izi (Kane Robinson) and 12-year-old Benji (Jedaiah Bannerman) as they navigate a system stacked against them. The film hits select UK cinemas on January 12, 2024, and premieres on Netflix on January 19, 2024. Daniel Kaluuya is Now Confirmed to Voice Spider-Punk in #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse ... - Latest Tweet by Culture Crave.

Watch The Kitchen First Trailer

In a dystopian London, the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits. The Kitchen, directed by Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya, premieres January 19. pic.twitter.com/GuG1OntsMa — Netflix (@netflix) December 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)