The Patient starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson is all set to release this summer. Premiering on Hulu on August 30, its a psychological thriller that follows a patient who holds his therapist captive. The patient is revealed to be a serial killer and asks him to curb his homicidal tendencies. Steve Carell Birthday Special: 10 Funniest Michael Scott Quotes From The Office To Make Your Day Howlarious!

Check Out The Source Below:

‘THE PATIENT’, starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson, will premiere on August 30 on Hulu. The psychological thriller series follows a therapist held prisoner by a patient, who reveals himself to be a serial killer and asks him to curb his homicidal urges. pic.twitter.com/irkeUi7DQi — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 13, 2022

